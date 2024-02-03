Pakistan: Imran Khan gets another sentence for imprisonment ahead of elections

AMN

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan have been sentenced to seven years in prison after a court found that their 2018 marriage violated the law. The Khans signed their marriage contract, “Nikkah,” in January 2018 in a private ceremony, seven months before Imran Khan became Prime Minister for the first time.

According to media reports, Bushra Khan is accused of failing to complete the Islam-mandated “Iddat” waiting time after divorcing her previous spouse and marrying Imran Khan.

This is the third adverse verdict against the former Prime Minister this week, and it comes before the national elections scheduled to be held on 8th February. Mr. Khan is forbidden from contesting the elections as he was recently sentenced to ten years in prison for leaking state secrets and another fourteen years, alongwith his wife, for illegally selling state goods. Imran Khan is imprisoned in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, while his wife is allowed to spend her term in their hilltop home in Islamabad.