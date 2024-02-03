इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 09:42:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: Imran Khan gets another sentence for imprisonment ahead of elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan have been sentenced to seven years in prison after a court found that their 2018 marriage violated the law. The Khans signed their marriage contract, “Nikkah,” in January 2018 in a private ceremony, seven months before Imran Khan became Prime Minister for the first time.

According to media reports, Bushra Khan is accused of failing to complete the Islam-mandated “Iddat” waiting time after divorcing her previous spouse and marrying Imran Khan.

This is the third adverse verdict against the former Prime Minister this week, and it comes before the national elections scheduled to be held on 8th February. Mr. Khan is forbidden from contesting the elections as he was recently sentenced to ten years in prison for leaking state secrets and another fourteen years, alongwith his wife, for illegally selling state goods. Imran Khan is imprisoned in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, while his wife is allowed to spend her term in their hilltop home in Islamabad. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے عبوری آڈر و دیگر امور پرمسلم لیڈر شپ کا سخت رد عمل

نئی دہلی،2 فروری2024: گیان واپی مسجد کی نچلی منزل  میں راتوں  ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart