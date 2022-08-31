Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated today with great devotion

WEB DESK

Ganeshotsav, the most popular and favourite festival of Maharashtra begins today. The festival assumes a lot of significance as it is celebrated on a very large scale by people from different sections of society.

The festivities will be celebrated in a cheerful atmosphere sans Covid-19 restrictions. Since last evening, devotees have started bringing the idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes and public pandals.

The festival of dynamism will continue for 10 days. AIR correspondent reports that amid chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya devotees have started welcoming their favorite God Lord Ganesha to their homes and public pandals.

Maharashtra which has a rich culture is specifically known for its Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, which means those installed in public pandals. With no Covid-19 restrictions in place, the festival will be celebrated in a captivating atmosphere.

The festival is omnipresent as it is celebrated with equal devotion by those residing in skyscrapers or hutments. Besides, also individuals from the working class to a politician, film celebrities, or rich businessmen. Devotees are seen preparing scrumptious foods like Modak which is considered as favorite of lord Ganesha.

People in huge numbers descend at famous Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal, and Siddhi Vinayak Mandir in Mumbai as well as at the Dagdu Sheth Halwai Ganapati and many others in Pune to take the blessings of the god of intellect and wisdom.