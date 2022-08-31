FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2022 07:24:17      انڈین آواز

Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated today with great devotion

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Ganeshotsav, the most popular and favourite festival of Maharashtra begins today. The festival assumes a lot of significance as it is celebrated on a very large scale by people from different sections of society.

The festivities will be celebrated in a cheerful atmosphere sans Covid-19 restrictions. Since last evening, devotees have started bringing the idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes and public pandals.

The festival of dynamism will continue for 10 days. AIR correspondent reports that amid chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya devotees have started welcoming their favorite God Lord Ganesha to their homes and public pandals.
Maharashtra which has a rich culture is specifically known for its Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, which means those installed in public pandals. With no Covid-19 restrictions in place, the festival will be celebrated in a captivating atmosphere.

The festival is omnipresent as it is celebrated with equal devotion by those residing in skyscrapers or hutments. Besides, also individuals from the working class to a politician, film celebrities, or rich businessmen. Devotees are seen preparing scrumptious foods like Modak which is considered as favorite of lord Ganesha.

People in huge numbers descend at famous Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal, and Siddhi Vinayak Mandir in Mumbai as well as at the Dagdu Sheth Halwai Ganapati and many others in Pune to take the blessings of the god of intellect and wisdom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bajrang and Vinesh are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for World Senior Championships

SPORTS DESK Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World S ...

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart