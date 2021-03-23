Gandhi Peace Prize goes to late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and late Sultan Qaboos of Oman

WEB DESK

The Gandhi Peace Prize has been conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the year 2020 and late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman for the year 2019 posthumously.

The award carries an amount of one crore rupees, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft item. Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the Government since 1995, the 125th Birth Anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or sex.

The Jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises two ex-officio members, namely the Chief Justice of India and Leader of the single largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha. The Culture Ministry said, the Jury unanimously selected the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said for the award. The Committee selected their name in recognition of their outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Prime Minister Modi has said that Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well. Let’s listen to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s speech at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi in January 1972 during his visit to India.