Gadkari Launches ‘Humsafar Policy’ to Improve National Highway Travel and Boost Wayside Amenities

Oct 8, 2024

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today launched the ‘Humsafar Policy’ in New Delhi to enhance the convenience of traveling on national highways and accelerate the development of wayside amenities. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gadkari said that local marginal sections of society will benefit from this initiative. He also underscored that this scheme will facilitate smooth, safe, and pleasant journeys for users.

Mr. Gadkari highlighted that this policy will be environmentally friendly, which has been prepared with ecology and cleanliness in perspective. He further mentioned that water conservation, soil conservation, waste recycling, and solar energy have been kept in mind while formulating the policy.

The Highways Minister also called upon the owners of petrol pumps to ensure basic amenities at their stations. Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that 1.5 lakh kilometers of highways have been laid down in the country. Our correspondent reports that the ‘Humsafar’ policy will benefit commuters by enabling access to standardized, well-maintained, and hygienic facilities. Commuters can find details of relevant service providers near their location instantly through the ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ app.

