PM Modi Thanks Haryana Voters for BJP Mandate, Calls J&K Elections “Very Special”

AMN

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has extended gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving a mandate to the BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections. He also termed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as very special. The Prime Minister thanked the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again.

He added that this is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. Mr. Modi said that he assures the people that the BJP government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations. The Prime Minister said that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, which shows the people’s belief in democracy.