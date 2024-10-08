BJP ahead in Haryana, NC in J&K as Counting of votes underway …

The counting of votes is in progress for Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The latest trends indicate that the National Conference and Congress alliance is leading in 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly.

As per the latest report, in Jammu and Kashmir 85 results have been declared so far.

National Conference won 40 seats and is leading in 2 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party won 27 seats and is leading in 2 seats

Indian National Congress won 6 seats.

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party won 3 seats.

Jammu & Kashmir People Conference won 1 seat.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading in 1 seat.

Aam Aadmi Party won 1 seat.

Independents won 7 seats.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has won from the Budgam seat and is leading from Ganderbal seat. Peerzada Mohammad Syed of Congress has won from Anantnag seat. Abdul Majeed Bhat of National Conference won Anantnag West. Sajjad Gani Lone of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference is leading in Handwara. Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami of CPI(M) is ahead in Kulgam. Senior Congress leader Gulam Mohammad Mir won from Dooru seat. Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri of National Conference has won from Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat of Anantnag district against Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Polling for 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir was held in three phases on 18th and 25th of September and 1st of this month.

In Haryana, 45 results have been announced so far.

BJP has won 25 seats and is leading in 25 seats.

Congress won in 18 seats and is leading in 17 seats.

Indian National Lok Dal leading in 2 seats.

Independents won 2 seats and leading in 1 seat.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Congress has won from Julana constituency. BJP leader and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading from Ladwa Seat. Congress leader and Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda won Garhi Sampla Kiloi Seat in Rohtak. BJP’s Nikhil Madan won from Sonipat seat. Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma is ahead in Ballabhgarh. Independent candidate Devendra Kadyan won Ganaur seat.

Polling for 90-member Haryana assembly took place on 5th of October.