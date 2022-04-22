FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gadkari dedicates and lays foundation stone of 33 National Highway projects in Chhattisgarh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation stones and also dedicated new roads involving 1017-kilometre long stretches of 33 different projects being developed at a cost of 9,240 crore rupees in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at the function in state capital Raipur, Mr. Gadkari said, roads play a vital role in development of any country.

Quoting former US President John F. Kennedy, he said, Mr. Kennedy used to say that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because the roads are good. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present on the occasion.

The Union Minister requested Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to expedite land and forest clearances without any delay saying that it would help facilitate National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to build and handover roads costing about one lakh crore rupees by the year 2024.

