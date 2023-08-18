G-20 presidency is an opportunity for India to showcase itself to world: Lekhi

AMN

External Affairs Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi has said that India’s G-20 presidency is an opportunity for India to showcase itself to the world. In an interview to AIR she spoke about the significance of G20 and emphasized that people’s participation has been the biggest element of the G-20 presidency. She added that multiple meetings of the G-20 presidency have helped in boosting the infrastructure of various cities across the country.

