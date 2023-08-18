Formal inauguration of Youth 20 Summit to take place in Varanasi

AMN

A four day Youth 20 Summit which is underway at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will be formally inaugurated today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will also attend the event. The Youth 20 (Y20) Summit is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the framework of India’s G20 Presidency. The Y20 Summit is the culmination of various meetings including Inception Meeting at Guwahati, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to this main Summit.

Around 125 delegates from G20 countries, Guest countries and International Organizations are participating in the four day Summit. Yesterday on the first day of the meeting the delegates were taken to the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University , BHU where they visited the Supercomputing Center and Precision Engineering Hub. Faculty members of the IIT BHU showcased how the SuperComputing Centre has advanced the country’s research and development area of science and technology. Later in the evening, the International delegates were taken on an excursion to Sarnath, a place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.

Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. During the Summit, the participating delegates will discuss five identified themes of Y20. The themes include Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Shared Future : Youth in Democracy and Governance and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction. The Summit provides an opportunity to the youth experts, decision makers and youth representatives from G20 countries to negotiate, finalize and sign the Y20 Communiqué created from the conclusions of the discussions conducted during the past few months.—

