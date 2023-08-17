Central Water Commission launches FloodWatch mobile app for real-time flood forecast situations

A Flood Watch mobile app has been launched for real time flood forecast situations across the country. The app aims to disseminate information related to the flood situation and forecasts up to seven days on a real-time basis. The Chairman of Central Water Commission Kushvinder Vohra launched the app in New Delhi on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vohra said, the app utilizes advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts. He said, the user-friendly app will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events. Mr. Vohra said this FloodWatch mobile app will be beneficial for tourists visiting hill stations.