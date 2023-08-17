इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 07:10:13      انڈین آواز
Flood situation worsens in Punjab; Army & NDRF engaged in rescue & relief work

The flood situation in Punjab has worsened as many more villages in Gurdaspur, Roopnagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts have been inundated. There have been cracks at many places in Dhussi bandh and the work of filling them is going on a war footing. The administration has closed several schools in the flood-hit areas. 

Along with the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also continuously busy in rescue and relief works in the flood-affected districts. More than 500 people have been evacuated from the affected areas in Gurdaspur district. Two children drowned in flood water in Dhirowal village of Shri Hargobindpur area of this district. Flood waters have affected crops in thousands of acres of land and people are forced to leave their homes.

