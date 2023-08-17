इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 07:10:06      انڈین آواز
CBI mobilises team of 53 officers from to probe Manipur violence cases

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

CBI has mobilised a team of 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from its units across the country to probe Manipur violence cases. The team, formed under a Joint Director level officer, includes three DIGs and a Superintendent of Police.

It is understood to be the first of its kind mobilisation where such a large number of women officers have been simultaneously pressed into service. In the meantime, security forces recovered eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition from different districts of violence-hit Manipur. Six explosives were also seized. The recoveries were made from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

