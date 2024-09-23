THE INDIAN AWAAZ

FSSAI, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil sign MoU for food safety collaboration

Sep 22, 2024

A R DAS

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) of Brazil in the area of food safety. The MoU was signed yesterday by Agriculture and Livestock Minister Carlos Henrique Baqueta Fávaro and CEO of FSSAI, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, on the sidelines of the Global Food Regulators Summit in New Delhi. The MoU aimed at improving food safety through joint projects and technical collaboration. CEO of FSSAI added that the MoU demonstrates India’s dedication to food safety and signifies a major advancement in its ongoing efforts to enhance international collaboration in food safety.

FSSAI also conducted a bilateral meeting with the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) on the sidelines of the Global Food Regulators Summit. The meeting focused on the implementation protocol of the agreement signed between India and BFDA in March this year during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This Agreement underscores a mutual commitment to enhance food safety by aligning regulatory frameworks, simplifying the Food Import Procedure, and fostering technical collaboration.

