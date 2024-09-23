THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Mega event World Food India 2024 concludes

Sep 22, 2024

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Four day long mega event World Food India 2024 concluded today. The event started on 19th September at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Around 90 countries, 26 states and Union Territories, 18 Central Ministries and allied government bodies are took part in the event. The event highlighted India’s emerging role as a global powerhouse in food processing.The event was a major convergence of innovation, technology, sustainability in the food processing sector.

This third edition of World Food India hosted over 40 knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions, state and country-specific conferences. Japan was the partner country and Vietnam and Iran were the focus countries for the event. The first day saw a CEO Round table conference chaired by Commerce and Industry Minster Piyush Goyal and Food Processing minister Chirag Paswan. The conference tried to bridge the gap between the Industry and government and try to solve most of their problems. The 2nd edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit hosted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India was also held in conjunction with World Food India.

