Piyush Goyal to visit Australia to participate in 19th India Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will visit Australia from tomorrow to participate in the 19th India-Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting. Mr. Goyal will co-chair the meeting with Minister of Trade and Tourism of Australia Don Farrell on Wednesday. During the meeting, both countries will discuss ways to elevate bilateral economic engagement further.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the visit will add further impetus to the strong and growing trade and investment ties between India and Australia, which have received a boost following the finalisation of the bilateral Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. It will encourage business-to-business engagement and promote strategic partnerships across sectors of priority to both sides, including critical minerals, manufacturing, education, renewable energy, infrastructure, tourism, and space.

During the three-day visit, Mr. Goyal will also participate virtually at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting on Tuesday. The Union Minister will also interact with leading Australian and Indian CEOs, industry leaders, and representatives from Australian pension funds to highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India.