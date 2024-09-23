THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal to visit Australia to participate in 19th India Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting

Sep 22, 2024

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will visit Australia from tomorrow to participate in the 19th India-Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting. Mr. Goyal will co-chair the meeting with Minister of Trade and Tourism of Australia Don Farrell on Wednesday. During the meeting, both countries will discuss ways to elevate bilateral economic engagement further.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the visit will add further impetus to the strong and growing trade and investment ties between India and Australia, which have received a boost following the finalisation of the bilateral Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. It will encourage business-to-business engagement and promote strategic partnerships across sectors of priority to both sides, including critical minerals, manufacturing, education, renewable energy, infrastructure, tourism, and space.

During the three-day visit, Mr. Goyal will also participate virtually at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting on Tuesday. The Union Minister will also interact with leading Australian and Indian CEOs, industry leaders, and representatives from Australian pension funds to highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Foreign investors invests about ₹34,000 cr in Indian equity markets

Sep 22, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FSSAI, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil sign MoU for food safety collaboration

Sep 22, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Mega event World Food India 2024 concludes

Sep 22, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Foreign investors invests about ₹34,000 cr in Indian equity markets

September 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi expresses gratitude to President Biden for hosting QUAD Summit; Biden lauds PM Modi historic visit to Ukraine

September 22, 2024
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

JAIN MONKS ARE CULTURAL AMBASSADORS OF INDIA IN THE WORLD: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

September 22, 2024
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Indian Parliament to host 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference

September 22, 2024