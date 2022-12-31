Fresh spell of cold wave likely to hit Northern plains in next 4-5 days

AMN

Fresh spell of cold wave is likely to start in northwest India from tomorrow, 1st January 2023.

India Meteorological Department said, cold wave conditions are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan during the next 4 to 5 days.

IMD said, dense fog conditions are also likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next four to five days. IMD said, due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense fog is likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.