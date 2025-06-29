Fresh Evacuation Orders in Gaza as Ceasefire Talks Gain Momentum

WEB DESK

The Israeli military on Sunday issued new evacuation orders for Palestinians in northern Gaza, signaling plans to intensify operations against Hamas, even as global efforts to broker a ceasefire are gaining traction.

Residents in Jabalia and multiple districts of Gaza City were urged via text messages and social media to move south towards Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, designated by Israel as a “humanitarian area”. The army warned of “escalating operations” aimed at destroying Hamas’ capabilities, with expanded ground action expected in city centers. However, Palestinian and UN officials insist that no place in Gaza is truly safe.

In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli airstrikes intensified in Jabalia, demolishing several homes and killing at least six people, according to medics. Further south, five civilians were reported dead in an airstrike on a tent camp near Mawasi.

Meanwhile, a new ceasefire initiative led by Egypt and Qatar, and supported by the United States, is underway. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, urged, “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back.”

An Israeli security official said the army will brief Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the military campaign is nearing its goals but warned that widening operations may threaten the lives of remaining hostages.

Hamas has expressed willingness to return to talks, but reiterates its demands: a full Israeli withdrawal and a permanent end to the war. Israel, however, maintains the war cannot end unless Hamas is disarmed and dismantled.