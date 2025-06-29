Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan

Jun 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Pakistan in the early hours today. According to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at a depth of 150 km, with its epicenter located 149 km west of the city of Multan. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, though there are currently no reports of significant aftershocks.

Pakistan has experienced a string of seismic activity in recent weeks. On June 12, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, followed by a 4.7 magnitude tremor originating in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, which was felt in parts of northwestern Pakistan, including Peshawar. Neither event resulted in damage or casualties.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Protests escalate in Belgrade, Serbia amid Calls for early elections

Jun 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passed in Senate

Jun 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe Storm Causes Over 450 Flight Cancellations at Atlanta’s International Airport

Jun 29, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi praises Patoda for setting an example for others

29 June 2025 5:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt suspends 26 prison department officials for dereliction of duty & negligence

29 June 2025 5:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Char Dham Yatra suspended for next 24 hours due to heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

29 June 2025 5:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Severe monsoon rains claim 17 lives in Himachal Pradesh

29 June 2025 5:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!