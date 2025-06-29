Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Pakistan in the early hours today. According to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at a depth of 150 km, with its epicenter located 149 km west of the city of Multan. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, though there are currently no reports of significant aftershocks.

Pakistan has experienced a string of seismic activity in recent weeks. On June 12, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, followed by a 4.7 magnitude tremor originating in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, which was felt in parts of northwestern Pakistan, including Peshawar. Neither event resulted in damage or casualties.