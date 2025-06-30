Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar to visit United States to attend Quad Foreign Ministers meeting

Jun 30, 2025
EAM Jaishankar to embark on 3-day visit to United States to attend Quad Foreign Ministers meeting

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day official visit to the United States from today, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to participate in the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Quad grouping will focus on new proposals to advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Notably, this meeting will mark the first gathering of the Quad ministers following the Pahalgam attack.

Dr. Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. The exhibition will highlight the devastating impact of terrorist acts worldwide, as well as the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism. The event comes just a day before Pakistan assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Europe facing record heatwave: health alerts, wildfires & 46°C in Spain

Jun 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IAEA Chief says, Iran can restart uranium enrichment in months despite US airstrikes

Jun 30, 2025
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Nuclear Program: Depleted or Still Operational?

Jun 30, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Telangana: 12 dead, many injured in Sangareddy pharma plant blast

30 June 2025 4:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Bihar elections: 4.96 करोड़ मतदाताओं को दस्तावेज़ जमा करने की आवश्यकता नहीं

30 June 2025 4:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bihar Elections: 4.96 crore electors do not need to submit any documents, says EC

30 June 2025 3:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI Urges SC Commission to Act Swiftly Against Rising Atrocities on Dalits

30 June 2025 3:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!