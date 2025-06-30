Jaishankar to visit United States to attend Quad Foreign Ministers meeting

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day official visit to the United States from today, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to participate in the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Quad grouping will focus on new proposals to advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Notably, this meeting will mark the first gathering of the Quad ministers following the Pahalgam attack.

Dr. Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. The exhibition will highlight the devastating impact of terrorist acts worldwide, as well as the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism. The event comes just a day before Pakistan assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.