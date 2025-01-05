French Naval Ships Visit Kochi to Strengthen Indo-French Naval Collaboration

AMN

French Naval ships F S Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the French Carrier Strike Group are currently on a visit to the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

The Commanding Officers of the two vessels will interact with senior officers of the Southern Naval Command. The two navies will engage in professional exchanges, cross deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges. The visit is expected to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding and strengthen collaboration between the navies of the two countries.