INDIAN NAVY TO CONDUCT A WORKSHOP ON MENTAL HEALTH



Part of the ongoing 60-day Resilience programme on Mental Health and Inner Harmony



PIB NEW DELHI

Mental health has emerged as a critical concern in today’s fast-paced world, particularly for individuals working in high-stress environments like the Armed Forces and its Civilian support system. Mental health includes varied attributes such as emotional strength, inner harmony and the ability to stay calm and focused amid challenges. In a rapidly changing work environment, the mental health of Naval Personnel including Civilian Personnel becomes a priority, as their roles often demand constant focus and high emotional endurance.

As part of ongoing 60-day Resilience programme on Mental Health and Inner Harmony, Indian Navy is conducting a workshop on ‘Self-transformation and Inner-awakening’ on 07 Jan 25 at Dr DS Kothari Auditorium, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event will be graced by Sister Shivani of Brahma Kumaris as Key Speaker. BK Sister Shivani, a globally acclaimed spiritual mentor and teacher of Rajyoga Meditation, is widely known for her program ‘Awakening with Brahma Kumaris’. She has inspired millions across the world with her simple yet profound teachings on emotional well-being, relationships and the power of the mind. A recipient of several prestigious awards, BK Sister Shivani has dedicated her life to helping individuals rediscover peace and happiness. She was awarded the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puraskaar’ in 2019 for her role in transforming human behaviours.

This workshop offers a platform to foster a culture of mental wellness and emotional support within the Naval community. This is a step towards empowering individuals with the wisdom and techniques to create lasting mental and emotional wellness. The workshop aims to provide participants with tools to build emotional resilience, manage stress effectively and cultivate a positive mindset; enabling them to balance professional challenges and personal wellness. The event will bring together Service Personnel and Defence Civilians to address the importance of inner resilience and emotional well-being.

The event marks a significant milestone in improving the emotional well-being and mental health of Indian Navy Personnel.