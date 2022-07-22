FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2022 12:09:18      انڈین آواز

French National Assembly passes bill to help voters cope with soaring prices

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The French government took a step forward to boost household purchasing power amid soaring inflation as the National Assembly passed a bill today lifting pensions and temporarily freezing rent hikes. Securing 341 votes for the bill, with 116 against, the government was backed by Les Republicains and the far-right Rassemblement National, while Nupes lawmakers did not vote for it. The late-night vote followed heated debates in which politicians of the left-wing Nupes alliance, the largest opposition bloc, criticised the government for measures they said did not go far enough.

The bill next goes to the Senate, the upper house dominated by the conservative Les Republicains. The draft law also includes a pay rise for public sector workers, food checks and a mechanism for companies to make higher tax-free bonus payments to employees. The expected budget cost is about 20 billion Euros. Last month, France saw inflation of 6.5 per cent on the year, in line with other Euro Zone countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Seher Atwal wins 10th leg of Hero WPGT with birdie on final hole

By Harpal Singh Bedi Keeping her nerves at crucial moments, Seher Atwal fired a birdie on the 18th to win h ...

Chess Olympiad Stamp unveiled 

Harpal Singh Bedi  To mark the 'World Chess Day' Wednesday the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad ...

Seher takes sole lead in second round of 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Seher Atwal, carded 2-under 70 to edge past overnight co-leader Neha Tripathi (71) in the ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart