Free food grains distributed to around 80 crore beneficiaries: Govt

Staff Reporter

The Centre is running the longest ever exercise of distributing free food grains to people during this COVID pandemic time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to ameliorate the hardships being faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by Corona virus.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PMGKAY, free food grains are being distributed to around 80 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act, NFSA. Five kilograms per person per month food grains will be provided from May to November this year. The NFSA beneficiaries belonging to both Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Householders categories will get the allocation, over and above their regular monthly NFSA entitlement. Last year, the government had also provided the benefits to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the Scheme, a total of 305 lakh tonnes food grains had been lifted between April to November last year by the States and Union Territories.

Consumer Affairs Ministry said that for PMGKAY-3 a total of over 78 lakh tonnes of food grains have been lifted by the States and Union Territories for two months for May and June this year. A total over 198 lakh tonnes of food grains have been allocated to States and UTs for next five months from July to November under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – 4. Out of this, around four lakh tons of food grains have been lifted by States and UTs so far.