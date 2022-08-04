Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments and sites across the country from 5th to 15th August.

In a tweet, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said, the decision has been taken under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The Director General of Archeological Survey of India has said that no fee will be charged at all the ticketed centrally protected monuments and Archaeological sites from 5th to 15th August this year.