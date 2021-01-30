France closes borders to most non-EU travel due to high infection rate of coronavirus

AMN / WEB DESK

France will close its borders to non-European Union countries for all except essential travel starting Sunday. However, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has resisted imposing a widely anticipated third lockdown. Testing requirements from inside the EU will also be tightened.

The French Prime Minister said that “the next few days will be decisive” in terms of any possible new restrictions. Infections remain high in France, despite recent rule tightening.

The new restrictions may affect the UK, now no longer in the EU. However, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps clarified on Twitter that the change would not impact hauliers transporting goods to or from the UK.