FPIs Return Strongly, Infuse ₹8,472 Crore in Indian Equities

Apr 20, 2025
Foreign investors have infused nearly 8,500 crore rupees in the country’s equity markets last week, after a period of significant outflows earlier in the month. This strong comeback in Foreign Institutional Investors inflows was supported by a rebound in investor confidence, a strong domestic economy, weakening of the US dollar, and relative insulation from global trade disruptions.


According to the depositories data, during the holiday-truncated week ended on 18th April, Foreign Portfolio Investors, or FPIs, made a net investment of 8,472 crore rupees in equities, including withdrawal of 2,352 crore rupees on 15th April, followed by an inflow of 10,824 crore rupees over the next two sessions. 

