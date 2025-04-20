DBT initiative of PM Modi has saved Rs 3.48 lakh cr by reducing leakage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

A R DAS

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that Direct Beneift Trasfer- DBT initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saved 3.48 lakh crore rupees by reducing leakage.

Quoting a policy paper titled a Quantitative Assessment of India’s DBT System, Mr Vaishnaw in a social media post said that under this welfare delivery model , the coverage of beneficiaries has increased by 16 times. According to the policy paper, the country’s DBT system, implemented in 2013, has redefined welfare delivery by enhancing transparency, curbing leakages, and ensuring precise fund distribution.

This policy document evaluates a decade of data from 2009 to 2024 to assess DBT’s impact on budgetary efficiency, subsidy rationalization, and social outcomes. It added that Aadhaar-linked authentication eliminated ghost beneficiaries, enabling coverage expansion without proportional fiscal. It said DBT has optimized resource utilization, enabling broader beneficiary reach with lower fiscal outlays. By replacing inefficient subsidies with targeted transfers, India has achieved measurable gains in welfare efficiency.