Four people dead after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four people have died after a migrant boat got into difficulties crossing the English Channel yesterday. A fishing crew spotted the dinghy sinking in cold waters between Kent and France. Britain’s Press Association, citing government sources, said 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water. The operation was coordinated by UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency and included personnel from both Britain and France.

People rescued from the dinghy said they had each paid five thousand pounds to cross the English Channel.