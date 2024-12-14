Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been admitted to the hospital after sustaining an unspecified injury during an official trip to Luxembourg.

Media reports said, Pelosi sustained injuries to her hip after she tripped and fell while at an event, citing sources that were unauthorised to speak publicly on the matter. 84-year-old Pelosi is currently receiving treatment from doctors.

The Democratic representative, who still serves California in the US House, was traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Pelosi, a prominent figure in US politics, has had a career spanning seven presidential administrations.