Donald Trump advocates for ending costly Daylight Saving Time 

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump has criticized Daylight Saving Time (DST), calling it inconvenient and costly for the country. He further stated that the Republican Party will make strong efforts to end the practice.

In a social media post, Trump stated that while DST has a small but strong constituency, it should be discontinued, and his party will work to eliminate it.

DST, which involves moving the clocks forward by one hour during the summer months to take advantage of longer evenings, has been in effect across nearly all of the United States since the 1960s. However, it has been a topic of debate in recent years.

Supporters of standard time argue that it is better for health, as more morning daylight can improve sleep cycles by providing more light during the early hours.

They claim that DST can disrupt sleep schedules and negatively affect well-being.

On the other hand, proponents of permanent DST argue that longer evenings, especially for people commuting from work or school could reduce crime, conserve energy, and even save lives by decreasing the number of road accidents.