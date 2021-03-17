Former Union Minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi passes away

AMN

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi has passed away. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. However, he passed away this morning at the age of 69. He also tested positive for corona on Tuesday, after which he is being treated at a hospital in Delhi. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Gandhi has represented the Ahmednagar South constituency three times as an MP. He was in Delhi for the last few days and this morning he breathed his last. News of his demise has spread mourning in Ahmednagar district.

Dilip Gandhi started his BJP career from college life. He assumed the post of President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, City President of Bharatiya Janata Party Ahmednagar. From 1985 to 1999, he was the Deputy Chairman of Ahmednagar Municipality.

In 1999, he won the first Lok Sabha election. During this period he was a member of the Rural Development Committee from 2000 to 2004 and the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Finance from 2000 to 2003. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the second time in 2009 and for the third time in 2014.