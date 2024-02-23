Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away

F

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Maharashtra CM and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, who was among Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s most trusted aides, passed away today (Friday). He was 86.

The ailing leader breathed his last at around 3 a.m. at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital following a cardiac arrest, said sources. According to family sources, the funeral will be held later in the day at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar where Mr. Joshi will be cremated with full state honours.

One of the most recognizable faces of the Shiv Sena during its formative years, Mr. Joshi became the Chief Minister of a non-Congress government for the first time in Maharashtra after the undivided Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘Mahayuti’ coalition came to power in 1995.

.Mr. Joshi remained as Maharashtra’s CM from 1995-99, then serving as the Union Heavy Industries Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government at the Centre from 1999-2002.

His political career reached a further high when he became Lok Sabha Speaker, serving between 2002-04

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief on the demise of Lok Sabha Speaker, former Union Minister and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi. In a social media post, President Murmu said, Manohar Joshi was a veteran leader who had served as Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra chief minister. She further added, In his long public life, Mr. Joshi endeared himself to people, earned admiration for his sharp wit and intellect and was loved by leaders cutting across party-line. The President expressed her heartfelt condolences to his family members and followers.