Former CJI cautions JPC about legality of One Election, One Poll

Feb 25, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Former Chief Justice of India, Dr. UU Lalit, shared his views before the Joint Committee of Parliament JPC on the One Election, One Poll (ONOP) proposal, stating that while the Bill appears sound, there are some initial issues that need to be addressed. If left unresolved, he warned, the court could strike it down.

Dr. Lalit emphasized that ONOP must tackle the problem of shortened terms. He pointed out that while people elect governments for a five-year term, if an assembly’s term is cut short, it could be challenged in court as unconstitutional.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi raised concerns about the total expenditure for ONOP and the number of EVMs required for the elections. The law officials present assured the committee they would provide the necessary information.

While most BJP members supported the Bill, some allies questioned how ONOP would be implemented.

