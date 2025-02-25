Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi Assembly: 21 AAP MLAs suspended during LG address

Feb 25, 2025

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Twenty-one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, and Vishesh Ravi, have been suspended for three sittings of the ongoing Delhi Assembly session. The suspension was imposed due to their unruly behavior during the address of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in the assembly today.

In this regard, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a motion to take action against these opposition MLAs which was adopted by the house through voice-vote. When the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena was addressing the House this morning, opposition members started sloganeering over the alleged removal of portraits of Dr. B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the chamber of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The allegation has already been denied by the ruling BJP. Amid ruckus, Speaker Vijender Gupta repeatedly urged for order in the House. But the opposition members continued with their protest. Later, the Speaker announced the suspension of several protesting AAP MLAs from the House for a day for their unruly behavior. In his address, the Lieutenant Governor said the Delhi government will adopt Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra as document for policy guidance and fulfill all promises made to the people. He also said that corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna,and clean drinking water are the focus areas of the new government.

AAP MLAs held protests outside the assembly over the decision related to their suspension. Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly session has been extended for two more days.

