Foremost priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness, says New Army Chief

Army Chief General Manoj Pande has said, his foremost priority will be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face the current, contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict.

Talking to the media after receiving the Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in New Delhi today, he said the geopolitical situation is changing rapidly and it is Indian Army’s duty to remain ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with all sister services.

General Manoj Pande said, he will focus on ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation to enhance the Army’s operational and functional efficiency.

Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were present at the Guard of Honour for General Manoj Pande on his taking over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff.