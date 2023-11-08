इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2023 10:28:24      انڈین آواز

Foreign Ministers of G7 nations calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas conflict

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations have called for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict. They wrapped up their meeting in Tokyo this evening. Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko announced the outcome of their two-day discussions at a news conference. The ministers affirmed that they firmly condemn terror attacks by Hamas and others, and seek an immediate release of the hostages. They also agreed that urgent action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and showed their support for a pause in fighting and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.  

The top diplomats affirmed that a two-state solution in which Israel coexists with a future independent Palestinian state is the only path to fair and lasting peace. The statement from the meeting also recognised Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law.

