Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets to enter semi finals of ICC Men’s World Cup

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Australia have entered semi finals defeating Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last night. Australia surpassed the target of 292 runs scoring 293 for 7 in 46.5 overs. Glenn Maxwell produced one of the best knocks of the World Cup to help Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the spirited Afghanistan team. Maxwell, battling cramps, hit 201 not out in 128 balls as he single-handedly steered Australia from 91 for 7 to successfully chase down 292. He was declared player of the match.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 291 for the loss of five wickets in stipulated 50 overs. For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran was the highest scorer who remained not out at 129 off 143 balls.

Today, England will take on Netherlands in Pune. The match will start at 2 PM.