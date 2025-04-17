FM Sitharaman Hails BSE’s 150-Year Legacy, Launches BSE 150 Index

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today lauded the Bombay Stock Exchange’s (BSE) technological advancements and its vital role in India’s economic development. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asia’s oldest stock exchange, marked a historic milestone as it celebrated its 150th anniversary, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was the chief guest at the celebration.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Sitharaman said BSE processes orders worth Rs 1,500 crore daily, reflecting the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology. She added that this truly is a barometer of where the Indian economy is headed.

She emphasized that the government’s budget focus has been on “inclusive growth,” and India remains well-positioned to navigate global disruptions with policy agility and long-term strategic investments. She added that the strong regulatory framework of the BSE has played a key role in this stability.

Highlighting investor confidence, the finance minister pointed out that the market capitalization of BSE has reached an impressive Rs 400 lakh crore, placing it among the world’s top exchanges. She said retail investor participation has surged, with 4.1 crore demat accounts opened in February 2024 alone, a clear sign of growing trust in the transparency of India’s capital markets. She noted that mutual fund assets under management have also tripled recently, indicating growing investor maturity.

She also underscored the rising dominance of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and India’s emergence as a global leader in IPO listings.

On this landmark occasion, Sitharaman launched the BSE 150 Index, a new benchmark index designed to track the performance of the top 150 listed companies based on market capitalization and liquidity. The new index aims to offer investors a more comprehensive view of India’s rapidly evolving equity landscape.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, also addressed the gathering and praised BSE’s instrumental role in the nation’s financial journey. He said BSE has economically empowered millions and opened investment avenues across the country. He credited the government’s business-friendly policies for the vibrant capital market and stressed the need to further bolster institutions like BSE to sustain the momentum of economic growth.