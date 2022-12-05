FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Dec 2022 04:12:12      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman asks DRI officials to use better technology to check drugs trafficking

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the 65th foundation day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), country’s apex intelligence & enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters besides taking punitive action against the offenders.

Image

Staff Reporter

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today stressed the need for greater international cooperation to control drugs and other illicit trafficking in India.

Speaking at the 65th founding day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in New Delhi today, the Minister said it is important to work in tandem with fellow countries and their agencies for which India has bilateral agreements for better access to the information.

The Minister also called upon the officers of the departments for better use of technology to detect crime. She added that protecting data is as important as protecting the border.

“You would make sure that you would not allow the smuggler to be smarter than you all…There is a need for us to work hard and to make sure the logical conclusion is not only for the fellow who was caught with small sachet or a kilogram of cocaine, but who is sending mountains of it into this country, who actually can fund the mountain…and making it all possible,” she said.

The Minister also raised concerns over cocaine smuggling in India and it is a matter of great concern. She said that we need to know whether India becomes no longer a transit country or a consuming one.

Image
DRI Bravery Award for the year 2022 has been bestowed upon Ms. Mishal Queenie D’Costa, Dy Dir, DRI for her exemplary act of bravery in a narcotics case.

The Minister also unveiled “Smuggling in India Report 2021-22” which analyses organised smuggling trends, Commercial frauds, and International enforcement operations and cooperation.

During the event, Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra & Chairman of CBIC Vivek Johri were also present.

DRI, the country’s apex intelligence & enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters came into existence on Dec 4, 1957. With headquarters in New Delhi, DRI has 12 zonal units, 35 regional units & 15 sub-regional units.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart