FM Sitharaman asks DRI officials to use better technology to check drugs trafficking

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the 65th foundation day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), country’s apex intelligence & enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters besides taking punitive action against the offenders.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today stressed the need for greater international cooperation to control drugs and other illicit trafficking in India.

Speaking at the 65th founding day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in New Delhi today, the Minister said it is important to work in tandem with fellow countries and their agencies for which India has bilateral agreements for better access to the information.

The Minister also called upon the officers of the departments for better use of technology to detect crime. She added that protecting data is as important as protecting the border.

“You would make sure that you would not allow the smuggler to be smarter than you all…There is a need for us to work hard and to make sure the logical conclusion is not only for the fellow who was caught with small sachet or a kilogram of cocaine, but who is sending mountains of it into this country, who actually can fund the mountain…and making it all possible,” she said.

The Minister also raised concerns over cocaine smuggling in India and it is a matter of great concern. She said that we need to know whether India becomes no longer a transit country or a consuming one.

DRI Bravery Award for the year 2022 has been bestowed upon Ms. Mishal Queenie D’Costa, Dy Dir, DRI for her exemplary act of bravery in a narcotics case.

The Minister also unveiled “Smuggling in India Report 2021-22” which analyses organised smuggling trends, Commercial frauds, and International enforcement operations and cooperation.

During the event, Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra & Chairman of CBIC Vivek Johri were also present.

DRI, the country’s apex intelligence & enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters came into existence on Dec 4, 1957. With headquarters in New Delhi, DRI has 12 zonal units, 35 regional units & 15 sub-regional units.