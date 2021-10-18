FM Sitharaman and World Bank Chief emphasize need to scale up climate financing for impactful projects

WEB DESK

World Bank President David Malpass met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington and discussed India’s efforts on climate change action.

In a statement, the World Bank said that they emphasised the need for scaling up climate finance for impactful projects in line with Nationally Determined Contributions and development goals.

Malpass also reaffirmed the international financial institution’s strong commitment to India across all World Bank Group entities, including the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

The World Bank statement added that President Malpass congratulated Minister Sitharaman on India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign and thanked India for its international role in vaccine production and distribution.