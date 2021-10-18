Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book
Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Chief of Army Staff Naravane lays wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Sri Lanka

At G20 Summit on Afghanistan PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2021 01:48:22      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman and World Bank Chief emphasize need to scale up climate financing for impactful projects

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

World Bank President David Malpass met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington and discussed India’s efforts on climate change action.

In a statement, the World Bank said that they emphasised the need for scaling up climate finance for impactful projects in line with Nationally Determined Contributions and development goals.

Malpass also reaffirmed the international financial institution’s strong commitment to India across all World Bank Group entities, including the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

The World Bank statement added that President Malpass congratulated Minister Sitharaman on India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign and thanked India for its international role in vaccine production and distribution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

Amandeep cards 68 to lead the first round of the 10th leg of Hero WPGT

 Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 13 October:  In-form Amandeep Drall justified her top billing with ...

خبرنامہ

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz