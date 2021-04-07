FM Nirmala Sitharaman emphasises importance of BRICS countries in responding to COVID-19 crisis

WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today emphasised the importance of BRICS countries in responding to the COVID-19 crisis through policy support and enhancing international coordination. She highlighted that the world’s largest COVID vaccine drive by India is under way and the country has also supplied 64.5 million vaccine doses to 84 countries. She said this while jointly chairing the meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors virtually along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Speaking on the importance of social infrastructure and use of digital technologies, she underscored the merit in engaging with the private sector and exploring the innovative financing models. She also talked about thematic priorities for New Development Bank for discussion during 2021 and the issues of membership expansion.

This was the first meeting of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under India Chairship in 2021. During the meeting they discussed a financial cooperation agenda set by India for 2021. It includes Global Economic Outlook and Response to COVID-19 pandemic, New Development Bank Activities, Social Infrastructure Financing and Use of Digital Technologies, Cooperation on Customs related issues, IMF reforms and BRICS Bond Fund.