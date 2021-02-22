First paperless budget to be presented in UP Assembly

AMN / LUCKNOW

The first paperless budget will be presented in Uttar Pradesh Assembly today. UP will be the first state in the country to table a paperless budget.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the first paperless budget in the history of State at 11 am today. It will be live telecasted at DD UP also. All members of the State Legislature have been provided iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.

The 2021-2022 budget will also be available on an App which can be downloaded from Google Play Store with the name ‘Uttar Pradesh Sarkar Ka Budget’. Budget will also be available on internet just after Finance Minister will table it in the house. This time the budget may surpass the amount of the last budget which was for Rs 5.12 lakh crore.