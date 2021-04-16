First day of Janata Curfew evokes mixed response in Maharashtra

AMN

The first day of Janata Curfew evoked a mixed response in Maharashtra. While most non-essential shops remained shut, people could still be seen crowding to buy vegetables and fruits and many vehicles jamming urban roads.

Ratnagiri district saw strict implementation with those found roaming the streets without any valid reason being subjected to compulsory rapid antigen tests. The police vans were seen patrolling the roads throughout the day.

In Sindhudurg too, people responded well to police’s call to stay indoors except for a few who came out earlier in the day to buy essentials. Similar scenes were witnessed in Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara districts where streets wore a deserted look and police vans were seen maintaining strict vigil.

On the other hand, not much response was seen to the curfew call in Jalna, Nanded, Dhule, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur where people were seen coming out on the streets for minor reasons and the police struggling to control the rush.