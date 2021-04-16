First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to India this month

WEB DESK

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma has said that the first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April. Venkatesh said that the volume of vaccine production in India will be gradually increasing and may exceed 50 million doses per month.

Russian Deputy Envoy to India Roman Babushkin had on Wednesday said that Sputnik vaccine emergency use approval by India will open up a new dimension in the special partnership. Russia’s Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 per cent of the world’s population.