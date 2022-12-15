Finance Track Meet: G20 Delegates are given a glimpse of Karnataka today

AMN

The G20 delegates who had arrived to attend the First Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ meeting in Bengaluru were given a glimpse of Karnataka today on the concluding day. The guests from over 35 countries visited Manyata Tech park, Cubbon park, state secretariat building Vidhana Soudha and Bangalore Palace in the city.

Cauvery, the Karnataka Handicrafts outlet artisans gave live demonstration of the artifacts made by them. Since next year is celebrated as the International Year of Millets according to the declaration by the United Nations, the delegates visited the Millets exhibition where they also saw products made from millets.

Later they enjoyed performances of folk artists, flute and violin recitals and traditional Yakshagana, Veeragase and Pooja Kunitha dance forms. The Government owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation showcased the immense tourism potential of the state in their pavilion at the G20 venue.