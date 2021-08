AMN / NEW DELHI

Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys MD and CEO, Salil Parekh tomorrow to explain why even after 2.5 months since the launch of the new Income Tax e-filing portal, glitches in it have not been resolved. He has been asked to explain it to Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. In a tweet, Income Tax Department said, in fact, since yesterday the portal itself is not available.