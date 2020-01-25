Finance Ministry begins exercise for Union Budget 2020-21

WEB DESK

The Finance Ministry has begun exercise for the Union Budget for 2020-21 to be presented to Parliament on 1st of February. Last year, the government had announced a number of incentives for economy giving top priority for the housing sector. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in urban areas is aimed at providing housing for all in urban areas by the year 2022.

More than 103 lakh houses were sanctioned as against 81 lakh announced in the last budget. So far, the construction of 32 lakh houses was completed and of them over 28 lakh houses delivered to beneficiaries.

The mission provides for Central assistance to urban local bodies and other implementing agencies. The Ministry has identified 24 new technologies to fast track the construction of houses.