Final Trade Oct 6: Financials Lead the Charge as Sensex Surges 583 Points

Indian equity benchmarks closed on a strong note this Monday, buoyed by robust performance in financial and banking stocks. The BSE Sensex surged 582.95 points (0.72%) to settle at 81,790.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 183.40 points (0.74%) to close at 25,077.65 — marking its third consecutive positive session.

Despite the upbeat headline numbers, market breadth remained mixed with 1,715 stocks advancing, 2,370 declining, and 154 remaining unchanged, indicating selective buying in heavyweight counters.

Corporate Spotlight: Tata Capital

Tata Capital Ltd., the financial services arm of Tata Group, saw strong investor interest in its latest issue. With ₹2.3 trillion in gross loans as of June 25, TCL ranks as India’s third-largest diversified NBFC. Its omni-channel model and focus on retail and SME segments (87.5% of loan book) continue to drive growth and investor confidence