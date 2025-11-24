The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

Nov 24, 2025

Indian equity markets slipped into the red on Monday after a volatile day of trade, even as global peers showed selective buying.

The Sensex closed 331.21 points (0.39%) lower at 84,900.71, while the Nifty declined 108.65 points (0.42%) to 25,959.50.

Analysts said the market structure weakened as Nifty ended below the psychological 26,000 mark. A drop toward 25,800–25,750 now appears likely unless the index reclaims 26,150, which is essential for any attempt to retest the all-time high of 26,277.

On the Sensex, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma emerged as key gainers. However, BEL, Tata Steel, M&M and Tata Motors (PV) weighed on the index.

SECTOR-WISE PERFORMANCE

Real Estate — Worst Performer

  • Nifty Realty down 2.05%
  • Sector came under sharp pressure as property and developer stocks saw broad selling.

Metals

  • Nifty Metal index fell 1.23%
  • Weak sentiment and profit-booking dragged steel and non-ferrous metal counters.

Chemicals

  • Nifty Chemicals slipped 1.31%
  • Specialty chemical and bulk chemical stocks remained under selling pressure.

IT — Only Major Gainer

  • Nifty IT up 0.41%
  • Tech stocks bucked the broader market weakness, aided by gains in large-cap IT names like Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Broader Markets

  • Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.32%
  • Nifty Smallcap 100 down 0.85%
    Broader indices mirrored the weakness, with smallcaps seeing sharper declines.

Rupee: Strong Opening, But Trend Still Weak

The rupee opened with a strong gap-up at 89.20, gaining 35 paise (0.39%) after Friday’s slump to record lows near 89.65.

Experts attributed last week’s fall to:

  • Delays in the India–US trade deal
  • A stronger U.S. Dollar Index
  • Limited RBI intervention at lower levels

Despite Monday’s bounce, analysts caution that the currency remains fragile and is likely to trade in a volatile 88.75–89.50 range in the near term.

If you want, I can also prepare:

  • Short headline options
  • Hindi or Urdu version
  • A crisp bullet-point news brief

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Lakshmi Mittal to Leave UK Amid Looming Tax Hikes

Nov 24, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

International Gold Prices Fall Amid Global Trade Cues

Nov 24, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

TRAI blocks 21 lakh fraudulent numbers, urges users to report spam

Nov 24, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

24 November 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ CINEMA / TV

Punjab: Phagwara mourns Death of its ‘beloved son’ Dharmendra

24 November 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 5 Killed, 13 injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Tehri

24 November 2025 10:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Lakshmi Mittal to Leave UK Amid Looming Tax Hikes

24 November 2025 10:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments