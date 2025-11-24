Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

Indian equity markets slipped into the red on Monday after a volatile day of trade, even as global peers showed selective buying.

The Sensex closed 331.21 points (0.39%) lower at 84,900.71, while the Nifty declined 108.65 points (0.42%) to 25,959.50.

Analysts said the market structure weakened as Nifty ended below the psychological 26,000 mark. A drop toward 25,800–25,750 now appears likely unless the index reclaims 26,150, which is essential for any attempt to retest the all-time high of 26,277.

On the Sensex, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma emerged as key gainers. However, BEL, Tata Steel, M&M and Tata Motors (PV) weighed on the index.

SECTOR-WISE PERFORMANCE

Real Estate — Worst Performer

Nifty Realty down 2.05%

Sector came under sharp pressure as property and developer stocks saw broad selling.

Metals

Nifty Metal index fell 1.23%

Weak sentiment and profit-booking dragged steel and non-ferrous metal counters.

Chemicals

Nifty Chemicals slipped 1.31%

Specialty chemical and bulk chemical stocks remained under selling pressure.

IT — Only Major Gainer

Nifty IT up 0.41%

Tech stocks bucked the broader market weakness, aided by gains in large-cap IT names like Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Broader Markets

Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.32%

Nifty Smallcap 100 down 0.85%

Broader indices mirrored the weakness, with smallcaps seeing sharper declines.

Rupee: Strong Opening, But Trend Still Weak

The rupee opened with a strong gap-up at 89.20, gaining 35 paise (0.39%) after Friday’s slump to record lows near 89.65.

Experts attributed last week’s fall to:

Delays in the India–US trade deal

A stronger U.S. Dollar Index

Limited RBI intervention at lower levels

Despite Monday’s bounce, analysts caution that the currency remains fragile and is likely to trade in a volatile 88.75–89.50 range in the near term.

If you want, I can also prepare:

Short headline options

Hindi or Urdu version

A crisp bullet-point news brief