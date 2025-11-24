The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Lakshmi Mittal to Leave UK Amid Looming Tax Hikes

Nov 24, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian-born steel magnate Lakshmi N. Mittal is set to leave the United Kingdom as the Labour government prepares tax measures aimed at the ultra-wealthy.

Mittal, long regarded as one of Britain’s most prominent industrial figures and currently ranked the country’s eighth-richest individual with an estimated £15.4 billion fortune, is already a tax resident of Switzerland. He is now expected to shift most of his time to Dubai, where he has recently bought property near Naïa Island, adding to an existing luxury mansion.

The move comes ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget scheduled for Wednesday, where she is expected to announce additional tax hikes for the rich in an effort to address a £20 billion fiscal shortfall.

According to sources close to the family, the primary trigger for Mittal’s relocation is the U.K.’s inheritance tax, which can reach as high as 40 percent. In contrast, Dubai and Switzerland levy no inheritance tax, making them increasingly attractive to high-net-worth individuals.

Mittal is not alone. A wave of entrepreneurs has begun reassessing their future in Britain amid policy uncertainty. Among them is Herman Narula, the India-born tech founder, who recently confirmed his intention to move to Dubai as well.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

Nov 24, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

International Gold Prices Fall Amid Global Trade Cues

Nov 24, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

TRAI blocks 21 lakh fraudulent numbers, urges users to report spam

Nov 24, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

24 November 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ CINEMA / TV

Punjab: Phagwara mourns Death of its ‘beloved son’ Dharmendra

24 November 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 5 Killed, 13 injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Tehri

24 November 2025 10:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Lakshmi Mittal to Leave UK Amid Looming Tax Hikes

24 November 2025 10:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments